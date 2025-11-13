Thalaivar 173: Is Sundar C not directing Rajinikanth starrer anymore? Official statement reveals truth

Rajinikanth is currently working on his movie Jailer 2 and recently announced his next venture, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. The upcoming film is being bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, with Sundar C announced as the director. However, the Aranmanai director may have opted out of the project.

Did Sundar C opt out of Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 173?

According to recent reports, Sundar C released an official press note announcing that he had to step away from the Rajinikanth-starrer Thalaivar 173. The filmmaker revealed that due to certain circumstances, he had to let go of the project, despite feeling deep regret about it.

The director said, “It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173. This venture, featuring the legendary Superstar Thiru. Rajinikanth Avl and produced by the illustrious Ulaganayagan Thiru. Kamal Haasan Avl was indeed a dream come true for me.”

Sundar explained that in life, there are times when a person must follow the course set for them, even if it diverges from their dreams. He said that his relationship with the two icons has been long-standing and that he will always hold them in the highest respect.

The filmmaker acknowledged that the special moments they had shared over the past few days would always be cherished by him and that the legendary actors had taught him invaluable lessons.

Expressing his gratitude for being considered for the project, he added, “Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture. I am committed to making it up to you and promise to continue bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding. It means the world to me, and I look forward to creating more memories with you all.”

Reportedly, the official note was shared by the director’s wife and actress Khushbu Sundar from her official handle, but was later deleted. Moreover, the makers of Thalaivar 173 are yet to make an official announcement regarding the matter.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film

Rajinikanth will next appear in the sequel Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie will serve as a continuation of 2023's Jailer and is likely to be released in theaters by mid-2026.

