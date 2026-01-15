Thalaivar 173: Rajinikanth shares BIG update on film with Kamal Haasan, says ‘It’s gonna be proper…’

It was a Pongal to remember for the sea of fans gathered outside Rajinikanth’s residence this Thursday. Amidst the festive cheers, the superstar himself stepped out to wave to the crowds and share some massive news about his highly anticipated reunion with Kamal Haasan.

Confirming the buzz surrounding Thalaivar 173, Rajinikanth revealed that the cameras are set to roll very soon. Addressing the reporters, he confirmed the project's direction, stating, "Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer."

Before diving into movie talk, the veteran actor took a moment to honor the spirit of the harvest festival. "My sweet Pongal wishes to everyone," he shared. "The farmers are the backbone of this country. Only if they are happy will everyone else be happy."

About Thalaivar 173

The journey of this project has been a rollercoaster for fans. After director Sundar C exited the film, the reins were handed over to Cibi Chakaravarthi. For Cibi, this isn’t just another gig, it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong obsession.

Earlier this month, Raaj Kamal Films International made the partnership official. Taking to social media to express his disbelief and joy, Cibi wrote, “Once, a small-town boy’s big dream was to meet his favourite star “SUPER STAR” & take a picture with him, which drove his passion towards cinema — and the big dream happened one day. Then he had the biggest dream of directing his Superstar. He came so close, but got missed. Then he continued to believe it would happen one day — and today is that day. #Thalaivar173 Day.”

With the project produced by Kamal Haasan and starring Rajinikanth, the film marks a historic reunion of two of Indian cinema’s biggest icons. Fans can now officially mark their calendars for April, when this proper commercial entertainer finally begins its journey to the big screen.

