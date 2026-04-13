Thalaivar 173: Rajinikanth starrer makers likely to replace Cibi Chakaravarthi as director? Find out

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on his next release, Jailer 2, and is also expected to begin filming his next venture, Thalaivar173, soon. However, it appears that the film may once again undergo a change in its directorial team.

Is Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar173 set to replace Cibi Chakaravarthi as director?

According to Valai Pechu, Don director Cibi Chakaravarthi is likely to be replaced as the director of Thalaivar173 . Reportedly, the filmmaker is involved in a dispute with a Telugu production house over a film starring Nani, which he opted out of due to creative differences.

However, the producers claim to have already spent money on the untitled project’s pre-production and are asking him to repay the amount. Speculation suggests that the team even requested a partnership in Thalaivar173, but the producers, RKFI, rejected the proposal.

Due to the issue reportedly remaining unresolved, the makers may replace Cibi as director and instead bring in Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu . The latter had earlier revealed that he narrated a story to Rajinikanth, which the superstar liked.

If the collaboration turns out to be true, the Rajinikanth project will likely go on floors first, after which Ashwath may proceed with his film with STR. However, these reports remain unconfirmed, as no official statement has been made by the makers.

Additionally, the report claims that the makers may have asked Cibi Chakaravarthi to approach Thalaivar173 with a more serious tone rather than a lighter one. Apparently, the filmmaker was not keen on the idea.

Earlier, director Sundar C had also opted out of the project. Initially, Thalaivar173 was announced with the Aranmanai director; however, due to prior commitments, he stepped away, and Cibi was brought in as his replacement.

Rajinikanth’s next film

Rajinikanth will next appear in a lead role in Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel will once again explore the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian following the events of the first installment.

With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles, the film will also feature Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others in key roles. Initially, the film was expected to include a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, but the actor later opted out due to prior commitments to King.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is also set to collaborate with Kamal Haasan for a project tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion.

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