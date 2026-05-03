Thalaivar 173: Sundar C opens up on leaving Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan film, says ‘It was too much pressure for me’

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had announced in November 2025 that they are set to star together in a film. It is tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, planned for release around Pongal 2027, with Sundar C as the director. However, days after the announcement, Sundar C issued a statement confirming his exit. He cited “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances,” as his decision to walk away from such a high-profile collaboration.

Sundar C on why he exited Thalaivar 173

Sundar C has finally addressed the matter in an interaction with Behindwoods, revealing the reasons behind his exit. He said, “To be honest, it was too much pressure for me. For the past 16 years, I’ve made films the way I wanted, based on what I felt would work with the audience. But I don’t have the capacity to make people understand this during production. I don’t know how to narrate a film effectively, and at the same time, I get compromised easily without putting up a fight.”

He also spoke of the challenges of handling a film of such magnitude and expectations. Sundar C said, “So if I do a big film like this, it won’t be just my decisions. I felt the pressure and realised I couldn’t stay true to the project or the people involved. That’s why I stepped away at the very beginning stage itself.” He also confirmed that he personally informed Rajinikanth about his decision. Following his departure, director Cibi Chakaravarthi was brought on board.

Official statement of Sundar C

In his earlier statement released after exiting, Sundar C described it as a difficult decision. “In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward,” he said.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and is now filming for an untitled project. Rajinikanth will be next seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2.

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