Thalaivar 70: Chiyaan Vikram to lock horns with Superstar Rajinikanth in his next with director TJ Gnanavel?

After Jailer, Rajinikanth announced his next with director TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 and has already started creating buzz. Now, according to the latest reports, Chiyaan Vikram is being considered for a key role in the Superstar's film.

According to reports, TJ Gnanavel approached Chiyaan Vikram for a negative role in the Rajinikanth starrer. It is said that Ponniyin Selvan rejected the offer but the director is in no mood to go back. The director thinks no other actor can do justice for the antagonist role in the film and is trying hard to convince him. Therefore, the makers have been in talks with Vikram to bring him on board.

About Thalaivar 170

According to reports, Thalaivar 170 is based on a true incident and Rajinikanth is said to be playing a cop. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The shoot is expected to begin soon and will release in theaters in 2024 as the superstar as Jailer in the pipeline.

About Vikram and Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Meanwhile, after Ponniyin Selvan 2, which became a blockbuster hit, Vikram is currently on a break. The actor's publicist released a statement and it says he is currently taking a break from shooting. A statement has been released from his spokesperson, which reads, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS 2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while."

Directed and scripted by director Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan appear as the female leads in the film.

Rajinikanth will be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer, which also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project.

