‘Thalaivar fanboys for life’: Sivakarthikeyan cannot contain his excitement as he re-watches Rajinikanth’s Padayappa; VIDEO

Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Padayappa was re-released in theatres on December 12, 2025, coinciding with the actor’s 75th birthday. Making his fanboy moment peak once again, Sivakarthikeyan was spotted having whistle-worthy and exciting moments inside the theatre.

Sivakarthikeyan turns complete fanboy for Rajinikanth in theatres

In a video shared online, Sivakarthikeyan is seen erupting with excitement during the Padayappa re-release. The actor can be seen whistling as Rajinikanth appears in the film’s intro sequence, making it a truly memorable sight.

Watch the video here:

Apart from the video, Sivakarthikeyan was also spotted in an online post shared by Sivakarthikeyan Productions’ co-producer Kalai Arasu. Sharing pictures alongside the Amaran actor, the filmmaker wrote, “Back to the days when Padayappa meant whistles, goosebumps, and pure Thalaivar magic. Old memories, same idol, same madness. From then till now — Padayappa + Rajinikanth = forever. Thalaivar fanboys for life.”

More about Padayappa

For those unfamiliar, Padayappa is a 1999 blockbuster starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film was based on a story written by the superstar himself.

The film follows a virtuous engineer who returns to his village, clashes with his ambitious step-sister, and overcomes family betrayal and land disputes. Ultimately, he uses his intelligence and character to restore his family’s honour and defeat his enemies, driven by themes of family pride, wealth, revenge, and the triumph of good over evil. Along the way, he also deals with the arrogant Neelambari, who is infatuated with him.

The movie featured Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya, Lakshmi, Sithara, Radha Ravi, and others in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movies

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the lead role in Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will serve as a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer, with actors such as Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and others expected to make appearances. The movie is expected to be released by mid-2026.

Following the action-comedy’s release, the superstar is reportedly set to collaborate with Parking fame director Ramkumar Balakrishnan for his tentatively titled project Thalaivar 173.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan will soon hit the big screens with his period drama Parasakthi. The film stars Ravi Mohan as the primary antagonist, with Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin speaks against Gen-Z audience’s criticism for Rajinikanth’s Coolie: ‘I didn't find many mistakes…’