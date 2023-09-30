Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s selfie video from open car goes viral on social media; Video

The legendary actor and Thalaivar of the Indian film industry, Rajinikanth, left fans in a frenzy as a selfie video of him enjoying an open car drive with a friend went viral on social media. The video, capturing the Superstar in a candid and cheerful mood, instantly caught the attention of netizens.

In the video our Thalaivar can be seen seated in an open car, cruising down a scenic road. He is accompanied by a close friend or relative who is driving the car, and both are seen relishing the breeze as they drive along. The charismatic actor flashes his trademark smile, and the video radiates positivity and happiness.

Fans get to see superstar Rajinikanth’s glimpse

Fans of the iconic actor were quick to share and comment on the video, expressing their love and admiration for Rajinikanth. The video garnered thousands of likes and shares within hours of being posted. Despite being a global superstar, the Enthiran star remains down-to-earth and relatable to his fans.

Rajinikanth, known for his incredible contributions to the Indian film industry, has a massive fan following not only in South India but worldwide. His fans eagerly await any glimpse of their beloved Thalaivar, and this candid video gave them a delightful insight into his off-screen persona.

On the work front

Rajinikanth has experienced a significant resurgence thanks to Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. The movie has emerged as a major box-office success, marking a remarkable turnaround in Rajinikanth's career. Additionally, it has had a revitalizing impact on the career of its director, Nelson Dilipkumar. Presently, the renowned actor from Petta is actively considering numerous exciting ventures, including a potential collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

