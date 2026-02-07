Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release: When and where to watch Jiiva starrer comedy movie online

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 15, 2026. The film is now set to arrive on OTT just 28 days after its theatrical run.

When and where to watch Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is slated to release on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming from February 12, 2026. The film’s listing is currently available on the platform.

Here’s the official listing:

Official trailer and plot of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a political comedy satire that follows the story of Jeevarathnam, the president of a village panchayat, who is entrusted with ensuring that a wedding function goes smoothly. While things begin normally, the day takes a drastic turn when the wedding house’s neighbour passes away, and the president is expected to fulfil responsibilities there as well.

With both parties refusing to adjust, Jeevarathnam is forced to balance both events, leading him down a rabbit hole of chaos. As tensions escalate, the panchayat president finds himself at the centre of the turmoil, tasked with resolving the standoff and restoring harmony.

Cast and crew of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil stars Jiiva in the lead role, along with Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, and several others in key roles.

Co-written and directed by Falimy fame Nithish Sahadev, the film also features writing contributions from Sanjo Joseph and Anuraj OB. The movie is bankrolled by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Productions.

The film’s songs and background score are composed by Vishnu Vijay, with Bablu Aju and Arjune Babu serving as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

Jiiva’s work front

Jiiva was last seen in the lead role in Aghathiyaa, a horror action thriller directed by Pa. Vijay. Apart from the SMS actor, the film also starred Arjun Sarja, Raashii Khanna, Edward Sonnenblick, Matylda, Redin Kingsley, Shah Ra, Senthil, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will next be seen in a lead role in Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan. The upcoming comedy film is directed by M. Rajesh, marking the actor’s reunion with the director after the blockbuster cult classic Siva Manasula Sakthi (SMS).

