Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil remake on cards? Boney Kapoor bags Jiiva starrer political comedy satire rights

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 15, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. Now, it appears that the movie’s remake rights have been acquired by leading producer Boney Kapoor.

Is Jiiva starrer Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil being remade?

According to a report by Times Now, producer Boney Kapoor has purchased the remake rights of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. The Jiiva-starrer is said to have been watched by the producer at a local theatre while he was attending a cricket league in Coimbatore. He was reportedly impressed by the film’s narrative treatment, strong performances, and its deft balance of political commentary and humour.

Soon after the screening, Kapoor approached the makers to convey his interest in acquiring the film’s remake rights. The deal was subsequently finalised, with him officially securing the rights to remake the movie.

More about Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a political comedy satire that follows the story of Jeevarathnam, the president of a village panchayat, who is entrusted with ensuring that a wedding function goes smoothly. While the day begins normally, events take a drastic turn when the wedding house’s neighbour passes away, and Jeevarathnam is expected to fulfil responsibilities there as well.

With both parties refusing to adjust, Jeevarathnam is forced to balance both events, leading him into a whirlwind of chaos. As tensions escalate, the panchayat president finds himself at the centre of the turmoil, tasked with resolving the standoff and restoring harmony.

The movie features Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, and several others in key roles.

Co-written and directed by Falimy fame Nithish Sahadev, the film also includes writing contributions from Sanjo Joseph and Anuraj OB. It is bankrolled by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Productions.

The songs and background score are composed by Vishnu Vijay, with Bablu Aju and Arjune Babu serving as the cinematographer and editor, respectively. The film is slated to begin streaming on Netflix from February 12, 2026.

Looking ahead, Jiiva will next be seen in a lead role in Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan, an upcoming comedy directed by M. Rajesh. The film marks Jiiva’s reunion with the director after the blockbuster cult classic Siva Manasula Sakthi (SMS).

ALSO READ: Anaganaga Oka Raju Review: Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary keep a slippery comedy film intact