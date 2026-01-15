Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Jiiva starrer political satire

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva in the lead role, was released in theaters on January 15, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. As the movie runs on the big screens, here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Twitter Review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said that Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a worthy watch and a feel-good comedy film, adding that it is a good movie from Jiiva after Black.

Another netizen says that Jiiva delivers an excellent performance and that all the characters in the film beautifully carry the story. The user added that it is a simple story filled with fun moments, praised the background score as impressive, and recommended watching the film with family.

A third user says that the film is a fun ride and adds that although the beginning is a little slow, it picks up pace in the later stages. The user stated that it is easily one of Jiiva’s best films in recent times, praised the team, rated the film 3.75 out of 5, and mentioned that it is their pick for this Pongal.

Here are the reactions to the Jiiva starrer

More about Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a political satire starring Jiiva and directed by Falimy fame Nithish Sahadev, marking his debut in Tamil cinema. The film focuses on deep-rooted family tensions during a community festival, forcing the protagonist to navigate feuds and protect his family.

Apart from Jiiva, the film stars Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, and several others in key roles.

Co-written by Nithish Sahadev, Sanjo Joseph, and Anuraj OB, the film is produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Productions. The movie’s songs and background score are composed by Vishnu Vijay, with Bablu Aju and Arjune Babu serving as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

Jiiva’s work front

Jiiva was last seen in the lead role in Aghathiyaa, a horror action thriller directed by Pa. Vijay. Apart from the SMS actor, the film also starred Arjun Sarja, Raashii Khanna, Edward Sonnenblick, Matylda, Redin Kingsley, Shah Ra, Senthil, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will next be seen in a lead role in Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan.

