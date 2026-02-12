Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil Review: Jiiva’s political satire is a realistic tale, packed with chaos and comedy

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 15, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. Now, after its theatrical run, the movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Plot

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a political comedy satire that follows the story of Jeevarathnam, the president of a village panchayat, who is entrusted with ensuring that a wedding function goes smoothly. While the day begins normally, events take a drastic turn when the wedding house’s neighbour passes away, and Jeevarathnam is expected to fulfil responsibilities there as well.

With both parties refusing to adjust, Jeevarathnam is forced to balance both events, leading him into a whirlwind of chaos. As tensions escalate, the panchayat president finds himself at the centre of the turmoil, tasked with resolving the standoff and restoring harmony.

The Good

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil works exceptionally well on screen because of its well-timed humour and simplistic storytelling. The movie sheds the stature of a larger-than-life setting and instead settles into the heart of a village, developing into a tale that speaks with realism.

The sticky and frustrating daily-life scenario is seamlessly translated into an entertaining setting, making the movie a humorous tale with fine refinement. Unlike other Tamil comedies, the film does not rely on gimmicks or amateurish slapstick moments to drive the story, making it more human and emotionally engaging.

Even though the story is light-hearted, the film reflects on people who are consumed by ego, hatred, and jealousy.

With director Nithish Sahadev helming the project, the execution is impressive, similar to his Malayalam debut film Falimy. The writing and character design, especially the highlighting of flaws in human nature, make it even more entertaining.

Coming to the technical aspects, Vishnu Vijay has crafted a brilliant background score that suits the film’s treatment. Along with apt visuals, what truly stands out is the editing, which keeps the narrative crisp and cohesive.

The Bad

While Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is mostly engaging and fun, its quirky nature does get watered down at certain points. The film fails to maintain its humour consistently, causing the story to slow down in progression.

Although this isn’t a major flaw, the standoff between the characters, especially in the second half, turns slightly melodramatic. Despite the impressive humour, a few moments could have been elevated further.

The Performances

Jiiva is definitely back in his natural element, capturing his innate charm and comic timing. The charisma he brings to the character helps the film progress smoothly, making it an impressive comedy entertainer.

Moreover, actors Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, and Prathana Nathan prove to be valuable additions to the storytelling.

The Verdict

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a light-hearted comedy entertainer that tugs at your heartstrings. However, it is not something that stays with you for long, though it does make for an enjoyable one-time watch.

