Thalaivar170 Hot Buzz: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite after 32 years with TJ Gnanavel's directorial

The two stalwarts of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are reportedly set to reunite for an upcoming film after 32 years. As per the hot buzz in the film industry, the actors will be sharing screen space in TJ Gnanavel's Thalaivar170. Reportedly, Big B is being considered for a key role in the Rajinikanth starrer.

After Jailer, the superstar announced his next with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 178. While the film is yet to go on floors, rumors about the casting are doing rounds on the internet. According to reports, the Goodbye actor is in talks to play an important role with Rajinikanth in his yet-to-be-titled film. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Well, if the reports are anything to be believed, then this will mark the much-awaited reunion of Rajinikanth and Bachchan after more than 3 decades. The duo worked together on films like Hum, Andha Kaanoon, Geraftaar, and Kochadaiyaan and delivered blockbuster hits.

About Thalaivar 170

Meanwhile, a few days ago, it was also reported that Chiyaan Vikram was approached to play the role of antagonist in the film. According to reports, TJ Gnanavel approached Vikram for a negative role in the Rajinikanth starrer. It is said that Ponniyin Selvan rejected the offer but the director is in no mood to go back. He is trying hard to convince the actor as he thinks no one can fit the role perfectly than him.

Thalaivar 170 is reportedly based on a true incident and Rajinikanth is said to be playing a cop. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The shoot is expected to begin soon and will be released in theaters at the end of 2024.

Upcoming films

Rajinikanth is waiting for the release of his film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The highly anticipated film also stars Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Kannada actor Shivarajkumar and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in key roles. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. The film will arrive during Vinayaka Chaturthi Festival this August.

