Thalaivar173: Basil Joseph to play Rajinikanth’s son in Cibi Chakaravarthi’s movie? Find out

Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. As the film is expected to be released in mid-2026, the actor is likely to begin shooting for his next project, tentatively titled Thalaivar173, in April 2026. Now, it appears that Basil Joseph might play a key role in the film.

Basil Joseph to appear alongside Rajinikanth in Thalaivar173?

According to online buzz, the team of Thalaivar173 is set to include a Malayalam actor in the cast, with the makers reportedly eyeing Basil Joseph for the role. The Ponman actor is apparently being considered to play Rajinikanth’s son in the movie.

Additionally, Priyanka Arul Mohan, who previously worked with director Cibi Chakaravarthi in the movie Don, is also being considered for an important role. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Recently, the director clarified that they are planning to begin shooting the movie in April 2026, with reports suggesting it may be released for Pongal 2027.

Earlier, the superstar himself revealed plans to begin shooting his next film in April, emphasizing that it would be a “proper entertainer.”

The upcoming movie is being co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Initially, the team had planned to collaborate with director Sundar C; however, he later opted out of the project due to prior commitments, leading Cibi Chakaravarthi to take over the responsibility.

Rajinikanth and Basil Joseph’s work front

Rajinikanth will next appear in the lead role in Jailer 2, the sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is said to feature SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles.

With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles from the first installment, the movie is also expected to feature a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, which is reportedly scheduled to be shot in March this year.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth has also announced that he will soon share the screen with Kamal Haasan once again. The tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion is set to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander handling the music and background score.

On the other hand, Basil Joseph will next appear in the film Athiradi, co-starring Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film is slated for release on May 14, 2026.

