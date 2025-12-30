Thalaivar173: Did Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu narrate a fun entertainer script to Rajinikanth?

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently filming for his next release, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. While the actor has announced his subsequent project, tentatively titled Thalaivar173, which will be produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, the director has yet to be finalized.

Now, it appears that Dragon fame Ashwath Marimuthu is also in talks for the highly anticipated venture.

Thalaivar173: Ashwath Marimuthu to direct Rajinikanth?

According to online reports, director Ashwath Marimuthu has narrated a script to Rajinikanth. The screenplay is said to be an entertaining venture, similar in tone to Ashwath’s previous films. However, as of now, no official update has been made, and confirmation is expected only after the makers make a formal announcement.

Earlier, Parking director Ramkumar Balakrishnan and Maharaja fame Nithilan Saminathan were also under consideration for the film. While more details are yet to be revealed, one of the three filmmakers is likely to helm the upcoming project.

Interestingly, Thalaivar 173 was initially announced with director Sundar C set to helm the project. The team even released an announcement video. However, the filmmaker later revealed that he would no longer be part of the film due to prior commitments to other projects.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in the lead role in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Coolie. The film featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, and several others in key roles. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made cameo appearances. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Jailer 2 is an upcoming action-comedy drama starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film serves as a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. Actors such as Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and others are expected to make appearances. The movie is expected to hit the big screens in August 2026.

Recently, in an interview with Bengali media, actor Mithun Chakraborty also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan would appear in the film, though no official confirmation has been made yet. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to feature in a special dance number.

