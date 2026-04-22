Thalaivar173: Director Cibi Chakaravarthi still to helm Rajinikanth’s next film? Here’s what we know

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in a lead role in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. With the superstar expected to begin filming for Thalaivar173 soon, there has been uncertainty surrounding the film’s director. However, things now seem to be getting clearer.

Director Cibi Chakaravarthi is still working on Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar173?

According to reports by Valai Pechu, director Cibi Chakaravarthi’s talks with Telugu producers have gone well, and the makers have reportedly agreed to have him helm the Rajinikanth starrer. The filmmaker is also said to be planning a direct Telugu project with Nani in the future.

Reportedly, Cibi is yet to give the final narration of Thalaivar173 to Rajinikanth, incorporating the superstar’s suggestions. With pre-production already underway, shooting is expected to begin after the final narration. However, this remains unconfirmed, as no official announcement has been made.

Earlier, there were speculations that if Cibi Chakaravarthi exited the project, Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu might take over. Initially, the director himself confirmed that he had narrated a film to the superstar, but it did not go on the floors despite the actor liking it.

Before that, director Sundar C had also stepped away from the project. Thalaivar173 was initially announced with him at the helm, but he exited due to prior commitments, after which Cibi was brought in as his replacement.

The upcoming movie is expected to be an action entertainer. The movie will be co-produced by Kamal Haasan under banner of Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).

Rajinikanth’s next film

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel continues the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian following the events of the first installment.

With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles, the film will also feature Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others in key roles. Initially, the film was expected to include a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, but he reportedly opted out due to prior commitments to King.

The makers of Jailer 2 recently confirmed that the film has wrapped production, celebrating the milestone with a cake. The movie is expected to be released in mid-2026.

Looking ahead, the superstar is also set to collaborate with Kamal Haasan on a project tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion.

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