Thalaivar173: Rajinikanth and Cibi Chakaravarthi’s film to begin shoot from April 27, 2026? Find out

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Cibi Chakaravarthi are expected to begin filming their upcoming project in April 2026. Now, it appears that the film may go on floors by the end of the month, with a promo shoot likely to take place first.

Are Rajinikanth and Cibi Chakaravarthi set to begin shooting Thalaivar173 from late April?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Rajinikanth is set to begin filming Thalaivar173 from April 27, 2026. The team is reportedly planning to shoot a promo in Chennai for three days this month.

Following the promo shoot, the team is expected to commence regular filming soon after. While more details about the movie are yet to be revealed, it is expected to be an action entertainer with an emotional backdrop and is likely to release in theatres for Pongal 2027.

Thalaivar173 is being co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Initially, the team had planned to collaborate with director Sundar C; however, he later opted out of the project due to prior commitments, after which Cibi Chakaravarthi took over.

The film is also expected to feature Shobana, Basil Joseph, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles. The makers recently shared an update after beginning pre-production work, and the director had earlier confirmed that filming would commence in April.

Rajinkanth’s work front

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2 , an upcoming action-comedy sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He will reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also returning to reprise their roles.

The film also features Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan in key roles, while SJ Suryah is expected to play the antagonist. Additionally, Nora Fatehi is likely to appear in a special dance number, and Vijay Sethupathi is rumored to make a cameo appearance. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan is also speculated to appear in a cameo role as a police officer.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is also expected to appear alongside Kamal Haasan in an upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion . While more details are awaited, the film is likely to begin shooting later this year and may release during Diwali or Ayudha Pooja 2027.

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