Thalaivar173: Rajinikanth’s film to be directed by Maharaja’s Nithilan Saminathan or Parking’s Ramkumar Balakrishnan? All we know

Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have announced that they will join hands as actor and producer for the tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. Now, reports suggest that the makers are considering two directors following Sundar C's exit.

Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar173 to be directed by Nithilan Saminathan or Ramkumar Balakrishnan?

According to ongoing buzz online, the makers of Thalaivar 173 are likely to choose between directors Nithilan Saminathan and Ramkumar Balakrishnan for their upcoming venture.

Both directors have previously received critical acclaim and box office success with their respective films, Maharaja and Parking. However, this remains speculation for now, and the final announcement will be made only after approval from Rajinikanth and the production company.

Earlier, the makers had announced the film with Sundar C as the director. However, just a few days after the official announcement, the filmmaker released a statement declaring that he would no longer be part of the movie due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

More about Maharaja and Parking

For those unaware, Maharaja is an action-thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, released in theaters in 2024. The story follows a Chennai-based barber who searches for a beloved trash can that he desperately wants to retrieve before his daughter returns from a sports meet.

Despite the police's initial reluctance, he manages to launch an investigation that leads him down a rabbit hole, uncovering dark secrets behind his quest. The film also features Sachana Namidass, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, and several others in key roles.

On the other hand, Parking, starring Harish Kalyan and MS Bhaskar, is a black comedy thriller released in 2023. The film follows Eeshwar, a 28-year-old IT professional who moves into a new home with his pregnant wife, sharing the property with an elderly couple and their daughter.

Trouble begins when Eeshwar buys a car and uses the only parking spot at the residence, triggering an ego clash between him and his neighbor. The rest of the film focuses on the escalating one-upmanship between the two men and how their hostility affects their relationships with everyone around them.

The movie also features Indhuja Ravichandran, Prathana Nathan, Rama Rajendra, Ilavarasu, Vijay Sathya, and many others in important roles.

Rajinikanth’s next movie

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the lead role in the sequel Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is expected to release in theaters by mid-2026.

