Thalaivar173 Update: Rajinikanth to finalize on a look for Cibi Chakaravarthi directorial from 83 different styles?

Thalaivar173, the upcoming film starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, is expected to go on floors soon. Directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the filmmaker has reportedly shortlisted three looks for the movie, with the actor set to personally choose and finalize one.

Thalaivar173 Update: Rajinikanth to finalize final look from 83 different styles?

According to online reports, director Cibi Chakaravarthi has designed 83 different iterations of Rajinikanth’s look for the upcoming film. He is said to have collaborated with leading stylists and shortlisted three potential looks.

Speculation suggests that Rajinikanth will choose the look that suits him best from these options. However, this remains unconfirmed, as no official announcement has been made yet.

Thalaivar173 is being co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Initially, the team had planned to collaborate with director Sundar C; however, he later opted out of the project due to prior commitments, after which Cibi Chakaravarthi took over the responsibility.

The film is also expected to feature Basil Joseph and Priyanka Mohan in pivotal roles. The makers had recently shared an update about the movie after beginning the pre-production works. Earlier, the director had mentioned that the film’s shoot will go on floors from April 2026.

Rajinkanth’s work front

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2. The upcoming action-comedy sequel stars him in the lead role and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He will reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also returning to reprise their characters.

The film also features Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan in key roles, while SJ Suryah plays a negative role. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to appear in a special dance number, and Vijay Sethupathi is likely to make a cameo appearance. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan is also rumored to play a cameo role as a police officer.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth will also appear alongside Kamal Haasan in an upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion. While more details are awaited, the film is expected to begin shooting later this year and release during Diwali or Ayudha Pooja 2027.

ALSO READ: Karthi starrer Marshal to release during Diwali 2026? Director Tamizh confirms potential date for period film