Thalaivar173: Will Rajinikanth play tailor with dark past rising to save family? All we know about storyline

Superstar Rajinikanth has finally announced the director of his next film, Thalaivar173, with Don fame Cibi Chakravarthi set to helm the project. Now, speculation is rife about the film’s plot, which is said to be shaping up as an action-comedy venture.

According to online buzz, Thalaivar173 will feature Rajinikanth as a tailor who leads a quiet life with his family. However, the man is said to have a dreaded past that he has buried in order to pursue a normal life.

Although he wishes to stay away from it, danger follows him, and he must now use his skills to protect his family as a hero. That said, this remains speculative for now, with no official confirmation from the makers.

Interestingly, the announcement post featured tailoring scissors, precision tools, and fake passports, hinting that the film could be a mass action-comedy entertainer.

Initially, Thalaivar173 was announced with director Sundar C at the helm, marking a reunion after several years. However, the filmmaker later opted out of the project due to prior commitments. Subsequently, several directors were reported to have narrated scripts to Rajinikanth, including Ashwath Marimuthu, Nithilan Saminathan, and Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

Eventually, Don director Cibi Chakravarthi landed the opportunity to work with the superstar, marking his second directorial venture. Sharing his excitement about collaborating with Rajinikanth, the filmmaker penned a long note recalling his experience.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the lead role in the action-comedy sequel Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film serves as a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. Actors such as Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and others are expected to make appearances. The movie is expected to hit the big screens in August 2026.

Recently, in an interview with Bengali media, actor Mithun Chakraborty also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan would appear in the film, though no official confirmation has been made yet. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to feature in a special dance number.

