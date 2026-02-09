Thalaivar174 X KH238 promo shoot wrapped up? Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to appear in a vintage '80s style teaser

Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are all set to share the screen after decades. As the stalwarts of Tamil cinema reunite, a promo shoot for the project is said to have been completed recently. It is now being reported that the glimpse will feature the two legends together in a vintage 1980s-style presentation.

Did makers of Thalaivar174 X KH238 wrap up an 80s style promo?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have recently wrapped up an ’80s-style promo shoot for their upcoming movie. The promo reportedly features both actors in vintage looks, embarking on a car ride together.

The promo is said to show Rajinikanth tossing car keys to Kamal Haasan in his signature style, with Kamal catching them mid-air before the two get into the vehicle together. As they sit inside the car with trademark swagger, they drive off on an adventurous ride.

However, this remains a report for now, as no official confirmation has been issued by the makers.

Earlier reports suggested that the upcoming film would be a light-hearted slice-of-life drama. The film is said to focus on the friendship between the two central characters, offering a fresh perspective on their dynamic.

The upcoming film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with reports indicating that the promo will be used to pitch the film’s concept to OTT platforms. Additionally, there is speculation that the promo shoot took place across two sets, one being a hotel and the other a mechanic’s workshop.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s work front

Rajinikanth will next appear in the lead role in Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will see Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles and will also feature Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview, Mithun Chakraborty hinted that the film may include a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers so far. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to appear in a special dance number.

While the premiere date has yet to be announced, the makers are reportedly aiming for a mid-2026 release.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth will next begin work on a film tentatively titled Thalaivar173. The project is set to be co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and will be directed by Don fame Cibi Chakravarthy.

Initially, the project was announced with director Sundar C at the helm. However, due to prior commitments, the filmmaker later opted out of the project.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will next appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled KH237, directed by the Anbariv duo.

