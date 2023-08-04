Thalaivar170: Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil to star in Rajinikanth's film; Never before casting coupe?

Rajinikanth's Jailer is gearing up for grand release in just a few days and the buzz about his next film Thalaivar170 has already begun. As the film is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, which joined the Oscars list, the expectations on the film are high. The yet-to-be-titled will reportedly have an ensemble cast from different industries. Here's a closer look.

Thalaivar170 rumored cast list

Thalaivar170 will reportedly star Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Malayalam actors Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Telugu actor Nani. However, this is a rumored list of the cast. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film.

If the reports are true, then this film marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 32 years. Reportedly, Big B is being considered for a key role in the Rajinikanth starrer. Manju Warrier might be the female lead of the film. Fahadh Faasil, who is known for villain roles, will be reportedly seen as an antagonist. Nani is expected to play a cameo role in the film. The exciting buzz about the cast has surely left fans super excited.

It was also reported that Chiyaan Vikram was approached to play the role of antagonist in the film. According to reports, TJ Gnanavel approached Vikram for a negative role but the actor rejected the offer.



About Thalaivar 170

Thalaivar 170 is reportedly based on a true incident and Rajinikanth is said to be playing a cop. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The shoot is expected to begin soon and will be released in theaters at the end of 2024.

Jailer to release next week

Jailer is gearing up for a grand release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on August 10. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and others. The trailer was released yesterday and introduced Muthuvel Pandian, Rajinikanth’s character in the film.

