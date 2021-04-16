Thalaivi: Madras High Court quashes plea seeking ban on the Kangana Ranaut starrer

The petition was filed by J Deepa, niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The Madras High Court on Friday quashed a petition seeking a ban on the upcoming multilingual film Thalaivi starring in the lead role. The petition was filed by later Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s niece J Deepa on April 16. She sought a ban on the release of the film, stating that the film would depict the later Chief Minister’s life in a negative light. She also stated that the film would affect the family’s privacy.

J Deepa also stated in her petition that a prior permission was not taken by the makers from Jaya’s family. The film’s director AL Vijay stated that the film is based on Tamil author Vaasanthi’s book of the same name which is accessible to the public. He added that the film does not show the late leader in a negative light. J Deepa also demanded a a private screening of the film before it releases on the big screen. However, the director denied her request and stated that the film had already been approved by CBFC.

The court dismissed the case filed by J Deepa seeking a ban on Thalaivi, a biopic on J Jayalalithaa directed by AL Vijay. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 23. But the makers announced that the release is postponed due to the surge in COVID 19 cases. It is expected that a new release date will be announced by the makers after the COVID 19 situation comes under control.

Credits :India Today

