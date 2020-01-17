Thalaivi Teaser OUT: Arvind Swami portrays MGR and his transformation will leave you spellbound

MGR played like a mentor figure to Jayalalithaa and formed AIADMK party after quitting the DMK in 1972. Arvind Swamy's fantastic transformation in the new Thalaivi teaser will leave you spellbound.

The first look of Arvind Swami from Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi was released yesterday and it went viral on social media in no time. The Tamil star will be seen as the late Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran who was fondly called MGR. starrer Thalaivi has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to this interesting biopic. Meanwhile, the makers of Thalaivi have released a new teaser on the occasion of Bharat Ratna MGR's birth anniversary.

MGR played like a mentor figure to Jayalalithaa, and formed AIADMK party after quitting the DMK in 1972. Arvind Swamy's fantastic transformation in the teaser will leave you spellbound. The retro effect and background score is quite catchy and will leave you asking for more. Directed by Vijay, the biopic sees Kangana Ranaut playing the role of actress-politician Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26, 2020. The much-awaited biopic is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

Check out the new Thalaivi teaser featuring Arvind Swami as Makkal Thilagam:

Director Vijay had earlier revealed about Arvind's important role in the film. He said, "Amma had mentioned in an interview that the two most important people in her life were her mother and MGR. We’ve ensured that we do everything possible to get MGR’s portrayal right on the screen. Arvind Swami has transformed himself completely to fit into the role."

What do you think about Arvind's look as MGR in the new teaser? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More