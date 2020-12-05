  1. Home
Thalaivi's Kangana Ranaut: J Jayalalithaa changed how world saw actresses; Pays tribute on death anniversary

Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalaithaa and said that she changed the way the world looked at actresses.
5416 reads Mumbai
On the death anniversary of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter space and shared her photo, where she can be seen paying tribute to the late CM. Sharing the photo, Kanagana was all praises for the revolutionary leader. She said that Jayalalithaa changed the way the world viewed actresses and thanked her for being an inspiration. This comes after the makers of Thalaivi shared Kangana’s stills from the film as a tribute to J Jayalalithaa.

See her Tweet here:

  Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, “I am proud to pay tributes to our revolutionary mother on her anniversary. She changed the way the world views actresses.” Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic of J Jayalalithaa. It has Aravind Swami playing as the actor and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. In an earlier interview, where AL Vijay spoke about Kangana Ranaut’s performance in the film, he lauded her dedication.

Also read: http://Thala Ajith’s Valimai: Makers to wrap up the shooting process by February 2021?

Kangana thanked the director for acknowledging a female actor’s dedication and hard work and said that he is one of the best directors she has seen. She wrote, “Thank you Vijay sir not many men acknowledge a woman’s brilliance, dedication and efforts.... you are one person I met in my life who enjoys my talent as much as his own gifts.... wow!! Amazing to know such a great human being”.

Credits :Twitter

