Thalaivi's Kangana Ranaut: J Jayalalithaa changed how world saw actresses; Pays tribute on death anniversary

Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalaithaa and said that she changed the way the world looked at actresses.

On the death anniversary of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi star took to her Twitter space and shared her photo, where she can be seen paying tribute to the late CM. Sharing the photo, Kanagana was all praises for the revolutionary leader. She said that Jayalalithaa changed the way the world viewed actresses and thanked her for being an inspiration. This comes after the makers of Thalaivi shared Kangana’s stills from the film as a tribute to J Jayalalithaa.

See her Tweet here:

உலகம் நடிகைகளை பார்க்கும் கண்ணோட்டத்தை மாற்றிய, நமது புரட்சித்தலைவி அம்மா அவர்களின் நினைவு நாளில் மலரஞ்சலி செலுத்த பெருமைபடுகிறேன். பெண்மையைப் போற்றுவோம். pic.twitter.com/odTEUTjN9F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020 Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, “I am proud to pay tributes to our revolutionary mother on her anniversary. She changed the way the world views actresses.” Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic of J Jayalalithaa. It has Aravind Swami playing as the actor and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. In an earlier interview, where AL Vijay spoke about Kangana Ranaut’s performance in the film, he lauded her dedication.

Kangana thanked the director for acknowledging a female actor’s dedication and hard work and said that he is one of the best directors she has seen. She wrote, “Thank you Vijay sir not many men acknowledge a woman’s brilliance, dedication and efforts.... you are one person I met in my life who enjoys my talent as much as his own gifts.... wow!! Amazing to know such a great human being”.

