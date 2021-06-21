Thalapahy 65 is titled BEAST; Vijay's first look is a perfect birthday treat for fans

The countdown to witness the first look of Thalapathy 65 finally ends. The actioner's title and first look poster is out on the eve of Vijay's 47th birthday.

Thalapathy Vijay's last film Master released earlier this year in theatres and it managed to break many box office records. Kollywood superstar Vijay who enjoys a massive fan following is back and is creating a huge buzz for his 65th film, tentatively referred to as Thalapathy 65. Well, Vijay turns a year older tomorrow on June 22 and to celebrate his birthday, the makers of Thalapathy 65 have released the first look and title of the much-anticipated film, helmed by Nelson Dilpkumar. Thalapthy 65 has been titled Beast. Amidst high expectations, the first look is out and is sure to leave you amazed.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Beast stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is on board for the film's music while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is roped in to crank the camera. The film went on floors with a pooja ceremony on March 31 and the team has already wrapped up the first schedule in Georgia. Reportedly, the makers are planning to kickstart the second schedule soon in Chennai. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

While there is no official word, Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer is speculated to release next year during Tamil New Year.

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Vijay will be collaborating with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj yet again, some state that Atlee will be helming the film. However, an official word regarding the same is expected to be out on Vijay's birthday.

S Thaman recently hinted at a possible collaboration with Vijay while replying to a fan’s tweet. The sensational music composer has not revealed anything further.

Credits :Twitter

