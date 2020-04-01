Thalapathi Vijay and Mahesh Babu's fans clash on Twitter over their films Ghilli and Okkadu; Check it out

Fans of megastars Vijay and Mahesh Babu clashed on Twitter for the films Ghilli and Okkadu of the stars.

When it comes to supporting their favorite actors, we all know how big some twitter wars have gone up. This time, the microblogging website was taken over by the fans of Kollywood star Vijay and Tollywood star Mahesh Babu. As the movie of Vijay, Ghilli was telecasted on a TV channel a couple of days back, fans of Vijay took to Twitter and shared their love for the film. This did not go well with the fans of Mahesh Babu and they pointed out that the film was a remake of the Tollywood star’s Okkadu.

As the fans of the megastars took over Twitter, #RemakeStarVijay and #DummyStarMaheshBabu trended on the site. Directed by Dharani, Ghilli had Trisha playing the female lead. Prakash Raj was seen as the main antagonist. The film was released in the year 2004 and it was one of the successful movies of the year. Okkadu, on the other hand, was directed by Ghunasekar and it had Bhoomika as the female lead. Okkadu too had Prakash Raj as the main antagonist.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s last out was Atlee directorial Bigil. He is awaiting the release of his next film Master, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female leads. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. About his next film, while some reports suggest that he is looking forward to collaborating with debutant directors, others state that the actor is all set to join hands with Vamshi Paidipally. Amid all these, a new report came up recently stating that he will be collaborating with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Until the makers reveal officially about his next film, we will not know for sure who will direct his next film.

Credits :Twitter

