Thalapathi Vijay’s Master: Fans go berserk in Twitter anticipating teaser release on Diwali

With the speculations of Master's teaser release on Diwali going around, fans of Thalapathy Vijay have been taking to Twitter to express their anticipation.

At a time when fans of Thalapathy Vijay are going gaga over the recent unexpected turn of events, Twitter is filled with messages from fans who are anticipating that the makers will release the film’s teaser on Diwali. While the makers of the film have not given any updates about the teaser release, netizens are certain that the teaser will be released on the festival of lights. With this, fans are putting out messages and the micro blogging website has been trending with #MasterTeaser since last evening.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das will be seen playing some key roles, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Touted to be a college drama, Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film which is bankrolled by Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators.

The whole thing started after SA Chandrasekhar announced to media that he has registered Vijay’s fan club as a political party in the Election Commission. However, the claim was rubbished by Vijay, who issued a statement saying that he has no connection with the party that his father had announced directly or indirectly. He also urged his fans not to join the party. Yesterday, Vijay met the secretaries of his fan club and held a discussion. With all the drama unfolding, fans stated that they want to see the teaser in order to help them put this mess behind and move forward.

