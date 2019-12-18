Thalapathy 64: Nassar roped in for the Vijay starrer; Read Details

South star Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 created massive hype ever since it was announced. The film, which went on floors in October, is being directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. Thalapathy 64 has an ensemble of star cast including ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah. Now, it is being reported that veteran actor Nassar will also be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in the most awaited movie.

Vijay and Nassar were last seen together in the 2013 film Thalaivaa. Pictures of Nassar from the sets of Thalapathy 64 have been going viral across social networking platforms. It was reported earlier that actor Dheena, who was seen in a key role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi, has also been roped in for Thalapathy 64.

Celebrating 27 years of Thalapathy @actorvijay in cinema!#27YrsOfKwEmperorVIJAY pic.twitter.com/zD9moaqpVs — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) 4 December 2019

Meanwhile, the film has also been in the news as a complaint has been filed against the whole crew for smoking in the school campus of visually challenged children. Earlier, actor Vijay was criticised for not meeting the school students due to time restriction. The film is being produced by Vijay’s kin, Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. Anirudh Ravichander has scored music for the film. It is being said that the film will be released in summer 2020. As far as Vijay’s next film is concerned, rumours which suggested Vijay’s next project after Thalapathy 64 would be with director Vetri Maaran, were scrapped by both the parties.