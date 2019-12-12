Thalapathy 64: An exciting new addition to the cast list of Vijay starrer

According to reports, budding actor Dheena will be sharing screen space with south star Vijay in his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 64.

If reports are to be believed, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming directorial with south star Vijay is having a new addition in the cast list. The film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 will now have the addition of a new supporting role. Apparently Dheena, who rose to fame after his rib-tickling performance in the Tamil reality show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, will be starring in the movie. However, there has been no official word on this yet.

Dheena, a budding actor and a famous television personality had gained good reviews for his acting in his debut film Power Pandi with actor Dhanush. He was also seen in Karthi starrer Kaithi, which was released for Deepavali. The film, which clashed with Vijay’s Bigil, did not fail to make hit at the box office and it received positive reviews from critics as well. Dheena travelled in the film from the beginning to the end and his character, which started as a small portion, took a shape even before the second half started. Interestingly, Lokesh was the director of Kaithi too. It’s being reported that Dheena will have many scenes with Vijay in Thalapathy 64.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Thalapathy 64 is happening at a brisk pace and the shooting schedule of the film at a school in Poonamalle made headlines for wrong reasons. For the unversed, actor Vijay was slammed for not meeting special children in the school due to time restrictions. Apart from Vijay, Thalapathy 64 has Vijay Sethupathi, Nazar, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Chetan, Sriman among the others in key roles.

