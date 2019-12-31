Thalapathy 64 first look OUT: Vijay's film titled as MASTER; actor's intriguing blur look leaves us curious

Finally, after a long wait, the first poster of Thalapathy 64 is out. The first has been titled Master and sees Vijay in a very intriguing look that has left us curious.

Thalapathy 64 starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi has been creating headlines since its inception over the interesting star cast and an intriguing plot. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in important roles. Thalapathy 64 is being produced by XB Film Creators and the music will be scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has taken social media by storm since last two days over its first look poster. Finally, after a long wait, the first poster of Thalapathy 64 is out.

The first has been titled Master and sees Vijay in a very intriguing look that has left us curious. The blur and shaken look of Thalapathy 64 has taken social media by storm. What do you think about the first look? Let us know your views in the comment section below. Meanwhile, according to reports that are doing rounds on social media, the two female actors-Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will perform some breath-taking action sequences in the movie. The film will hit the big screens during summer 2020.

Meanwhile, Vijay who was last seen in Bigil is currently shooting for the upcoming film in Karnataka. Vijay Sethupathi recently joined the team for the film's importanr schedule. Now that the first look of Vijay starrer is out, fans are quite intrigued to know what's in the store next.

