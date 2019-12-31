Thalapathy 64: Malavika Mohanan and Andrea to have action sequence in the Vijay starrer?

The female leads of Vijay starrer Thalapathy 64 - Andrea and malavika Manoharan, will have action sequences in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

It’s back-to-back sweet news for Thalapathy fans. According to news reports, both the female leads of the Vijay starrer Thalapathy 64 – Malavika Mohanan and Andrea - will have action sequences in the movie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the firm’s shooting is going on in a fast pace and it went on floors in October. The first look post of the movie will be released today at 5:00 pm on social media. It is being reported that the film will have a summer 2020 release.

Cast members including Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu are shooting their portions in Karnataka. While Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the female lead, Kaithi villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role. The film also features 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan in a key role. Popular VJ Ramya Subramanian will be seen in a crucial role. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music and Sathyan Sooryan is cranking the camera.

It is being said that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as a baddie in the film. After his mass performance as villain in Petta and Vikram Veda, it can be said that Thalapathy 64 will be yet another feather in Vijay Sethupathi’s hat. The film made headlines recently after a case was filed against the crew members for allegedly smoking inside a school campus for visually challenged kids. This happened during the shooting schedule in Chennai. Meanwhile, Vijay’s Bigil has crossed a 50-day mark and it has made a box office success.

Credits :Sify

