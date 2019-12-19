Thalapathy 64: Shanthnu Bhagyaraj heads to Shimoga to shoot for Vijay starrer

Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj took to Twitter and shared a picture, while revealing that the shooting for his portion for actor Vijay's next Thalapathy 64 has started.

The crew of Vijay's upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 is in Shimoga for the shooting of the movie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also has Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in the cast last. Shanthnu took to Twitter and announced that he was travelling from Chennai to Shimoga for the shooting of his portion in the film.

The shooting has been happening at a fast pace and the team had wrapped a schedule in Delhi and Chennai recently. Shanthanu tweeted a picture of himself and captioned it as, “Shimoga… Ippodhiku ivlo dhan update.” It roughly translates to ‘Only this update as of now’. An ensemble of star cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Andrea Jeremiah will be seen ion key roles in the movie. It was recently announced that Dheena, who was seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Karthi starrer Kaithi, will also be playing a key role in Thalapathy 64.

Shivamogga ........ Ippodhiku ivlo dhan update pic.twitter.com/X3k0FjGV1R — Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) December 18, 2019

It is being said that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as a baddie in the film. After his mass performance as villain in Petta and Vikram Veda, it can be said that Thalapathy 64 will be yet another feather in Vijay Sethupathi’s hat. The yet to be named project has Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and Sathyan Sooryan cranking the camera. The film made headlines recently after a case was filed against the crew members for allegedly smoking inside a school campus for visually challenged kids. This happened during the shooting schedule in Chennai.

@imKBRshanthnu thank you so much brother..... Today morning at shimoga... Romba romba happy brother ungala paththathu... So swt of you... pic.twitter.com/jFZRwDopDp — mohana sundaram (@mogu24) December 19, 2019

Credits :Twitter

