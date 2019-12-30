Thalapathy 64 star Malavika Mohanan’s photographic skill leaves netizens awestruck

Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen playing the lead lady in actor Vijay's next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 64, took to Instagram and posted photographs which she clicked during a wildlife safari.

After wrapping up her portions for the Vijay starrer movie tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 directed by Lokesh kanagaraj, actor Malavika Mohanan had recently went on a vacation to Africa. During the vacation, the actor shared photos of safari in Tanzania. It seems, she has a keen interest and passion for wildlife. She left the netizens hugely impressed with her photographic skills after posting pictures of a lioness.

Taking to Instagram, she posted the pictures and captioned them, "In the last 2 years I have developed a lot of interest and passion in wildlife, and have been making trips to various forests across the country to see more animals in their natural habitat and to learn more about them. From visiting forests like Kabini, Masinagudi, Wayanad, etc in India, to now be able to add a different kind of terrain and ecosystem like Africa to my list has been such a thrilling experience. With so much time being spent round wildlife, I’ve also increasingly been feeling the need to capture some of those moments. We were on a game drive in Ndutu a couple of days back and we saw this gorgeous lioness perched on a tree branch. We watched and observed her for a good 20 minutes and I also got the chance to take some lovely photographs of her". (sic)

Apart from Vijay, and Malavika, the film also has Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu, Kaithi villain Arjun Das, 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan, popular VJ Ramya Subramanian among others. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music. The film is set for a summer 2020 release.

Credits :Instagram

