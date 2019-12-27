Thalapathy 64: Super Good Films acquires theatrical rights for Kerala release of Vijay starrer

RB Choudary's Super Goof Films has acquired the Kerala theatrical rights for actor Vijay's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 64.

Thalapathy 64, which has actor Vijay in the lead role, will hit the big screens during summer 2020. It is being directed by Maanagaram and Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which went on floors in early October, is being shot over the past few days in Shimoga in Karnataka. Majority of cast members including Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu are also in Shimoga to shoot their portions. Amid the fast shooting pace, new reports have emerged, claiming that the film’s Kerala theatrical rights have been acquired by popular Tamil producer, RB Choudary's Super Good Films.

Vijay's close relative, Xavier Britto, is producing Thalapathy 64 under the XB Film Creators banner. It is not new that Vijay has a really close association with RB Choudary's Super Good Films. In the past, the reputed producer has produced five Vijay movies - Poove Unakkaga, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Shahjahan, Thirupaachi and Jilla. No wonder Super Good Films would have grabbed the opportunity to release the movie in Kerala, for we all know the huge fan base Vijay has in Kerala.

Apart from Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu, Thalapathy 64 has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead, Kaithi villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role, 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan, popular VJ Ramya Subramanian among others. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

Credits :Galatta Media

