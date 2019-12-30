Thalapathy 64 Update: First Look of Vijay starrer to release on December 31; Details Inside

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 64, the upcoming film features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The first look poster of the film will be released on December 31 at 5 PM.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film starring Vijay in the lead role is one of the much-anticipated films. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 64, the upcoming film features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The upcoming Tamil film has been the talk of the town since its inception over its interesting star cast. While we wait to know what's in stores for us, the makers of the film have announced about the release date of the first-look poster. The first look, poster of the film will be released on December 31st, at 5 PM.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Tweeted, "#Thalapathy64update Dec 31st 5pm! Get ready nanba (sic)" The first poster of Thalapathy Vijay starrer is going to be a huge treat for fans as they will ring in New Year's on a good note. Meanwhile, the shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace in Shivmogga prison, Karnataka. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays an antagonist in the film recently joined the team. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and has set high expectations among the cine-goers.

Apart from Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Thalapathy 64 has Shanthanu, Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead, Kaithi villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role, 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan, popular VJ Ramya Subramanian among others. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

