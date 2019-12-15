Thalapathy 64: Vijay spotted at Shivamogga Prison in Karnataka; waves to his fans waiting outside

A video of Thalapathy Vijay stepping out of the prison and waving to his fans waiting outside the location has gone viral on social media. The makers of Thalapathy 64 are shooting for the film in Karnataka for the fourth schedule.

After the huge success of Bigil, Vijay has geared up for the shooting of his next, Thalapathy 64. Being directed by young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the team is currently shooting for the film at Shivamogga prison in Karnataka. A video of Thalapathy Vijay stepping out of the prison and waving to his fans waiting outside the location has gone viral on social media. The makers of Thalapathy 64 are shooting for the film in Karnataka for the fourth schedule after wrapping up the shoot in Delhi.

The shooting for Thalapathy 64 will happen in prison and the surrounding areas for the next 40 days. Thalapathy 64 has set high curiosity among the moviegoers ever since the first look of Vijay got leaked on social media. Vijay's look in sunglasses, bracelet in his right hand, sporting a moustache and a beard made its way to social media. Since then, the makers of the film have beefed up the security on the sets. Thalapathy 64 is being bankrolled by Britto under his banner XB Creators and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Thalapathy 64 also stars Malavika Mohanan, Antony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Gouri Kishan, Ramya Subramanian and Soundarya Nandakumar in important roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Bigil tops the chart of the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Nayanthara in the female lead.

