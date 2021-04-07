Thalapathy 65: After voting, Vijay is spotted at the airport as he takes off to Georgia for a 10 day schedule

After the success of his last film Master, fans can't wait to know what's next in the store with Thalapathy 65.

Kollywood star Vijay took social media by storm yesterday as he took a cycling trip to the polling booth to cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu elections 2021. The actor was seen riding a black and red coloured bicycle as he was heading to vote in Neelankarai, Chennai and the photos of the same went viral on social media. After creating immense buzz over his cycle ride, Vijay has headed to Georgia for a 10-day schedule of his upcoming film, Thalapathy 65. The Master actor was clicked at the security check of the airport as he was heading to take a flight from Chennai to Georgia.

Thalapathy 65 is one of the biggest Tamil films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. After the success of his last film Master, fans can't wait to know what's next in the store. Recently, the makers of Nelson Dilipkumar directorial announced Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Vijay in the upcoming film. Yogi Babu will be seen playing a key role and it will mark his fourth collaboration with Vijay.

Check out Vijay's viral photos from the airport here:

After making a huge national level splash on TN voting day y'day, #ThalapathyVijay is off to Georgia for a schedule of about 16 days, till this month end. All his attention onto #Thalapathy65 now The star was spotted at the Chennai Airport. pic.twitter.com/X2RKsNrSLP — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 7, 2021

Coming back to Vijay's cycling trip, his team released a statement on why he decided to do the same. The police tried to control the crowd after fans started chasing him to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

The statement released in audio and in written says, "The polling booth is in the street behind his house, and since it’s a narrow area, it would have been difficult to park his car there. This is why he opted to ride a bicycle instead, and there was no other motivation behind his actions."

Also Read: WATCH: Thala Ajith shows his wrath to fans who clicked selfies during Tamil Nadu Election; Snatches away phone

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×