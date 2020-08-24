  1. Home
Thalapathy 65: Director AR Murugadoss REVEALS details about the script of the Vijay starrer

The director revealed that the film will have a fresh script and it will not be a prequel or sequel to any of their earlier films.
As Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are desperately waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to enjoy the actor’s next film Master, news about his upcoming film are already finding their ways online. By now, it is well known that Vijay is joining hands with AR Murugadoss for his next film. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, some reports suggested that the film will be a sequel to the actor-director duo’s megahit venture Thuppakki. Talking during an interview, AR Murugadoss had confirmed that it’s a fresh film and not any movie’s sequel or prequel.

He also added that he has the story and script ready, by the makers have not yet zeroed down on the date to announce it officially. He stated that they will announce it whenever they fell is the right time to do so. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, it is expected that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the upcoming flick. During her interaction with fans, Kajal hinted at it by saying that she will be soon collaborating with Vijay.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. The makers have also finished with the post-production works. It has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Shanthunu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing key roles in the film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

