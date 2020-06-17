Thalapathy 65: Fans left guessing after a throwback PHOTO of Vijay & AR Murugadoss surfaces on social media

The fans and followers of the south actor were left guessing, and wanted to know if the photo was taken from the pooja ceremony of the upcoming film, Thalapathy 65.

A throwback picture of Darbar director AR Murugadoss and Bigil actor Thalapathy Vijay has surfaced on social media. The fans and followers of the south actor were left guessing, and wanted to know if the photo was taken from the pooja ceremony of the upcoming film, Thalapathy 65. But, soon some social media users pointed out that the picture was taken when the film Thuppakki was announced. The fans and audiences thought that the makers of Thalapathy 65 have kick started the filming with an auspicious ceremony and the actor director duo was clicked during the pooja ceremony.

But, looks like the fans now know the truth behind the photo that was going viral on social media. On the work front, the southern star Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in the highly anticipated drama, titled Master. The film is hlemd by ace south director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his super hit film called Kaithi. The film had south actor karthi in the lead. The film Master will also feature the Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi as the lead. Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen locking horns in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The first look of Master featuring Thalapathy Vijay has impressed the fans greatly.

The second look poster of Master sees the Vikram Vedha actor and Thalapathy Vijay in intense looks. The film was supposed hit the big screen in the month of April. But due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the makers had to postpone the film's release, as the theatres were shut down.

(ALSO READ: Thalapathy 65: Madonna Sebastian to play a key role in Vijay's upcoming film?)

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×