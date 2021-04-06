Thalapathy 65: First shooting schedule of Nelson Dilipkumar directorial to be started in Georgia with Vijay?

It was announced a couple of weeks back that Pooja Hegde will be paired opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 65 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 recently shared photos from the official pooja ceremony as it was launched officially. While fans are waiting for more updates from the makers, it is being reported that the film’s first shooting schedule is all set to be started in Georgia with Thalapathy Vijay on board. Though the makers have not officially announced about the starting of the shooting, the news is still making the rounds.

A couple of weeks back, the makers announced that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady along with a stylish video of the pan Indian actress. A recent report suggested that Yogi Babu will be seen playing a key role in the film. If this turns out to be true, Thalapathy 65 will mark the fourth collaboration of the Vijay and Yogi Baby after Bigil, Sarkar and Mersal. It can be expected that the makers will soon come up with more announcements about the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Vijay made the headlines recently after he cast his vote in the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu and went to the polling booth on his bicycle. He was photographed by his fans who followed him on road in their vehicles. Vijay was last seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

