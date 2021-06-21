Thalapathy 65: HERE’s the date & time for the first official look unveiling of Thalapathy Vijay’s latest

Sun Pictures have announced the official date and time unveiling of Thalapathy 65’s first look.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently one of the biggest and most profitable stars in India. Back-to-back blockbusters namely Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil, and Master amongst others have stirred up the anticipation for the next one. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay have been keenly awaiting the first look unveiling of Thalapathy 65, which is directed by prolific Nelson Dilipkumar. Reportedly, the film will be an action entertainer with a pinch of thrill. Producers of the film Sun Pictures, who are bankrolling the venture have announced on their Twitter handle that the first look unveil will occur on 21 June, 6 pm, ahead of Vijay’s birthday.

Sun Pictures revealed the announcement in a stylish video with a heart-thumping background score destined to rock the charts and a gun getting made graphically with golden bullets. Although the action is always one of the key elements in a Thalapathy film, reportedly Thalapathy 65 will have huge chunks of it planned to amp up the theatrical audience. Despite the pandemic, makers chose to release ‘Master’ in theaters in January 2021 and the film ended up becoming an absolute blockbuster. Fans lined up outside theaters to witness the aura of their favorite star. In a matter of few weeks, the film got released on an OTT platform and found a whole new world of audience around the globe.

Thalapathy Vijay will be celebrating his 47th birthday on 22 June and fans have already made specially designed posters and display pictures to celebrate their favorite star’s birthday. The release date for Thalapathy 65 is not announced yet.

