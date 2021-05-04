Thalapathy 65: Huge sets erected for the Vijay starrer in Chennai for the next shooting schedule?

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Thalapathy 65 has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

It was announced by the makers of Thalapathy 65 last month that they have kickstarted the shooting process in Georgia. The makers also shared a glimpse of Vijay from the sets of the film. Vijay recently returned back to India and even paid a visit to the family of late actor Vivek’s family. Now, a new report has come up stating that the next shooting schedule will happen in Chennai, and a huge set of a shopping mall is erected in the city.

While announcing about the film’s first shooting schedule, they wrote, “#Thalapathy65 shooting has started in Georgia! @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja”. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander is roped in to compose music. It was announced by the makers a few weeks back that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, while Yogi Babu is rumoured to be playing a key role. However, Yogi Babu’s starring is not yet announced officially by the makers.

Vijay was last seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. On the other hand, Nelson Dilipkumar is waiting for the release of his directorial venture Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan as the lead actor. Meanwhile, reports about his next film are surfacing on social media. As per the latest report, Vijay’s next will be directed by Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

