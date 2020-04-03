Thalapathy 65: Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in Vijay's next with AR Murugadoss?

While Vijay's Master is yet to release, the Tamil star's next is already grabbing a lot of attention. The latest reports suggest that the upcoming film, Thalapathy 65 will star two leading actresses, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay's next, titled Thalapathy 65 has been the talk of the town since its inception. The moviegoers are eagerly waiting to know what's in the stores next. Thalapathy Vijay will be reuniting with A.R. Murugadoss and this is one of the reasons why fans can't keep calm. While Vijay's Master is yet to release, the Tamil star's next is already grabbing a lot of attention. The latest reports suggest that the upcoming film, Thalapathy 65 will star two leading actresses opposite Vijay. According to reports, the makers have approached Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde for the lead roles. However, the stunners are yet to sign the dotted line.

The makers are expected to announce about the same, once the lockdown ends. Recently, Pooja Hegde took to twitter and revealed about reading a couple of scripts. She tweeted, "Hello hello. Let's not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven't signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year...if all goes well...fingers crossed Thank you. [sic]."

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is looking forward to the release of his next film, Master. Besides, Vijay, Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in lead roles. The movie is bankrolled by XB Film Creators and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The much-awaited film was scheduled to release on April 9 but has been pushed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :IB Times

