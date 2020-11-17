Thalapathy 65: Khushi director SJ Suryah to collaborate with Vijay yet again?

While it was reported sometimes back that Thalapathy 65 will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this new report has come as an unexpected one.

Well, it looks like reports on Thalapathy Vijay’s next film will never stop coming up. While it was reported sometime back that Nelson Dilipkumar will direct his next film, now, new reports have come up stating that SJ Suryah will direct Thalapathy 65. If this report turn out to be true, it will get the fans all the more excited as the actor-director combo has given a megahit entertainer titled Khushi. This will also be the first time that they both will reunite after Khushi.

It was expected that the next film of Vijay will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Recent reports suggested that the director was not associated in the film and it would be helmed by another director. It is expected that Vijay’s next film will be officially announced soon. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles.

Also Read: Navarasa: Suriya joins the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s portions for the anthology

On Diwali, the makers released Master’s teaser and it took over the internet instantly. In just two days, the teaser received 2 million likes on YouTube. It is expected that the makers will announce the release date of the film soon as the theatres are now open for public. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, Master’s music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. All the songs of the film turned out to be huge hits.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×