Thalapathy 65: Madonna Sebastian to play a key role in Vijay's upcoming film?

A news report in Manorama online suggest that the stunning actress Madonna Sebastian will be featuring in the much-awaited south flick, Thalapathy 65.

The latest news reports about the highly anticipated film Thalapathy 65 suggest that the southern diva, Madonna Sebastian will be essaying a key role in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. A news report in Manorama online suggest that the stunning actress Madonna Sebastian will be featuring in the much-awaited south flick. The southern drama, Thalapathy 65 will reportedly star the Bigil actor in a challenging role. On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will feature in the much-awaited drama Master. This film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The ace director is known for his superhit film, Kaithi starring south actor Karthi. The news reports also suggest that the upcoming film, Thalapathy 65 will be helmed by AR Murugadoss. But, previously it was reported that either Darbar director AR Murugadoss or Soorarai Pottr director Sudha Kongara. But, majorly it is believed that the well-known south director AR Murugadoss will be helming the upcoming project Thalapathy 65. If the director is indeed being brought on board for the film, then it will mark as the fourth venture between the actor Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss. The fans and film audiences have been waiting eagerly to hear an update about highly anticipated film.

Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar are the three films that Vijay has collaborated with the director. Hence, this dynamic combination raises the expectations of the fans and film audiences. The actor is playing the lead in the upcoming film Master, which will also star the makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. The first look poster of Master also looks very impressive.

(ALSO READ: Master: Crew of Thalapathy Vijay starrer will attend the first day show of the film when it releases)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×