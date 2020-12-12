Thalapathy 65: Makers to REVEAL title of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial on New Year’s Eve?

While fans are anticipating the film’s title, a new report has now come up stating that the film’s title will be revealed on New Year’s Eve.

In what came as yet another unexpected piece of news, director Nelson Dilipkumar will helm Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. Sun Pictures, who will be bankrolling the project, announced the news a couple of days back and it took over the internet. It should be noted that Vijay’s upcoming film is also directed by young director Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose previous film Kaithi was a blockbuster. While fans are anticipating the film’s title, a new report has now come up stating that the film’s title will be revealed on New Year’s Eve.

It was expected that the next film of Vijay will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Recent reports suggested that the director was not associated in the film and it would be helmed by another director. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles. He was last seen in sports drama titled Bigil, directed by Atlee Kumar.

On the other hand, Nelson Dilipkumar’s next directorial venture is Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor. As per the latest report, the makers are speeding up the shooting process and they will wrap the shooting process soon. An official update about the film’s release is still awaited. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film.

