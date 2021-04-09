Thalapathy 65: Makers share a glimpse of Vijay as they kickstart the shooting process in Georgia; See PHOTO

The makers shared a photo of Vijay, where he can be seen engaging in a conversation with the director Nelson Dilipkumar.

It was reported last week that the makers of Vijay’s Thalapathy 65 will kickstart the shooting process in Georgia soon. Now, the makers have shared a glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of the film while announcing that they have kick started the shooting process. In the photo, Vijay and the director Nelson Dilipkumar can be seen engaging in a conversation as Vijay can be seen putting on a shawl over his shoulder. Sharing the photo, the makers announced about the shooting process.

They wrote, “#Thalapathy65 shooting has started in Georgia! @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja”. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander is roped in to compose music. It was announced by the makers a few weeks back that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, while Yogi Babu is rumoured to be playing a key role. However, Yogi Babu’s starring is not yet announced officially by the makers.

See the Tweet here:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia flaunt their stylish and swaggy OOTD as they get papped

Yesterday, Vijay was spotted at the airport wearing a facemask and the photos went viral. Before that, he made the headlines when he went on a bicycle to the polling booth while casting his vote for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. Vijay was last seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. On the other hand, Nelson Dilipkumar is waiting for the release of his directorial venture Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan as the lead actor.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×