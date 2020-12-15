Thalapathy 65: Makers of the Vijay starrer are eying to release the film on Diwali 2021?

It was announced last week that the makers of Thalapathy 65 have brought Nelson Dilipkumar on board to direct the film.

It was announced last week that Thalapathy Vijay’s next film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it will be directed by Nelson DIlipkumar. At a time when fans are waiting for more updates from the makers about the film, a report has come up stating that the film will be rolled out in January 2021 and the makers are planning to release the film on Diwali 2021. However, no official updates regarding the film’s shooting or release date.

It was also reported sometimes back that the makers will reveal the film’s title on New Year’s eve. It was expected that the next film of Vijay will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Recent reports suggested that the director was not associated in the film and it would be helmed by another director. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles.

Also Read: Maara: R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer to release online on January 8; Check out poster

He was last seen in sports drama titled Bigil, directed by Atlee Kumar. On the other hand, Nelson Dilipkumar’s next directorial venture is Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor. As per the latest report, the makers are speeding up the shooting process and they will wrap the shooting process soon. An official update about the film’s release is still awaited. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sify

Share your comment ×