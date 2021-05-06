Thalapathy 65: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko to play a key role in the Vijay starrer?

Thalapathy 65 is said to be an action drama flick, packed with romance and comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

It was reported recently that Thalapathy Vijay returned from Georgia last week from the sets of his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. It was also reported that the actor paid a visit to the family of late actor Vivek and offered his condolence. As per the latest report, the makers have roped in popular Mollywood actor Shine Tom Chacko to play a key role in the film. An official announcement on the same is, however, still awaited.

Before this news, some reports suggested that the next shooting schedule will happen in Chennai, and a huge set of a shopping mall is erected in the city. While announcing the film’s first shooting schedule in Georgia, the makers wrote, “#Thalapathy65 shooting has started in Georgia! @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja”. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander is roped in to compose music. It was announced by the makers a few weeks back that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

As per the reports, Yogi Babu will also be seen to be playing a key role. However, Yogi Babu’s starring is not yet announced officially by the makers. Shine Tom Chacko is popularly known for his performance in Malayalam films like Ishq, Unda, Love, and Ithihasa among several others. Thalapathy 65 is said to be an action drama flick, packed with romance and comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

