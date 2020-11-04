Thalapathy 65: Nelson Dilipkumar to direct Vijay’s next film?

Thalapathy Vijay's next film was supposed to be directed by AR Murugadoss. However, latest report stated that the director will not be helming the film.

In what has come as yet another unexpected piece of news, director Nelson Dilipkumar will reportedly helm Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. While there’s no official confirmation about the news, this has come as a sweet surprise to the fans of Thalapathy Vijay. It is to be noted that Vijay’s upcoming film is also directed by a young director Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose previous film Kaithi was a blockbuster. Well, it looks like the actor is on a spree of signing up films with young directors.

It was expected that the next film of Vijay will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Recent reports suggested that the director was not associated in the film and it would be helmed by another director. It is expected that Vijay’s next film will be officially announced soon. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles.

On the other hand, Nelson Dilipkumar’s next directorial venture is Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor. As per the latest report, the makers are speeding up the shooting process and they will wrap the shooting process soon. An official update about the film’s release is still awaited. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's home banner SK Productions in association with KJR Studios. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film.

Credits :The Times Of India

